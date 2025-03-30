The crime figures from Police .uk– the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the six worst streets in the city for reports of criminal damage and arson in Janaury 2025.

The figures are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police ’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West ; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at:https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

On or near Thames Avenue, Cutlers View: 3 reports of criminal damage and arson in January 2025 The joint-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in January 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Thames Avenue, Cutlers View, with 3

On or near Spital Lane, Burngreave: 3 reports of criminal damage and arson in January 2025 The joint-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in January 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Spital Lane, Burngreave, with 3

On or near Scraith Wood Drive, Shirecliffe: 3 reports of criminal damage and arson in January 2025 The joint-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in January 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Scraith Wood Drive, Shirecliffe, with 3