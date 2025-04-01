Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man exposed himself to a woman at a Sheffield beauty spot in broad daylight, it is claimed.

The man is believed to have flashed a woman at Forge Dam, Fulwood, at around 9.30am on Friday, March 28, 2025.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star: “At 9.32am on Friday (March 28), we were called to reports of an indecent exposure at Forge Dam, Sheffield.

“It is alleged that a man exposed himself in front of a 49-year-old woman before making a lewd remark and walking off.”

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to get in touch with the force.

You can do this online here or by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 212 of March 28, 2025.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org