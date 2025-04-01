Police issue update over Sheffield siege in which man allegedly threatened to use XL Bully "as weapon"

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 1st Apr 2025, 05:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police investigating a Sheffield siege which allegedly unfolded after a woman was held against her will have issued an update.

Firearm officers and a police aircraft were sent out to the incident, which began at a property on Haslam Crescent in Lowedges on the evening of Thursday, March 27, 2025 and ended in the early hours of the following morning.

The siege is understood to have come to an end after negotiations were carried out at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Firearm officers and a police aircraft were sent out to the incident, which began at a property on Haslam Crescent in Lowedges on the evening of Thursday, March 27, 2025 and ended in the early hours of the following morningFirearm officers and a police aircraft were sent out to the incident, which began at a property on Haslam Crescent in Lowedges on the evening of Thursday, March 27, 2025 and ended in the early hours of the following morning
Firearm officers and a police aircraft were sent out to the incident, which began at a property on Haslam Crescent in Lowedges on the evening of Thursday, March 27, 2025 and ended in the early hours of the following morning | Google/Adobe

Speaking to The Star on Friday (March 28, 2025), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said a 38-year-old man accused of holding a woman against her will at the address, subsequently made threats to use his XL Bully dog as a weapon against officers who assisted her in leaving the property.

The male was taken into custody following the disturbance, and a South Yorkshire Police spoksperson has this afternoon (Monday, March 31, 2025) provided an update.

“No charges have been made, the 38-year-old man has been bailed and the incident remains under investigation,” the force spokesperson said.

Friday’s police statement, in full, reads: “At 7.29pm on Thursday 27 March, we were called to a disturbance at Haslam Crescent, Sheffield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

“It is reported that a 38-year-old man was holding a woman against her will at the address and that he had made threats against her.

“Officers attended and the woman was able to leave the address shortly after officers arrived.

“It is further reported that the man at the address made threats to use his XL Bully dog as a weapon against officers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Specially trained firearms officers were deployed to the address due to concerns for safety posed by the XL Bully to unarmed officers at the scene. Officers were also supported by the National Police Air Service (NPAS).

“Officers negotiated with the man to safely resolve the situation, and he was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and common assault at 2.25am on Friday.”

Related topics:SheffieldSouth Yorkshire PolicePoliceNewsletterProperty
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice