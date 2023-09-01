The scam involves buyers a fake PayPal payment message before the fraudsters take the purchased item for themselves.

Police are warning against a parcel delivery scam which sees items fraudulently sent to addresses within South Yorkshire.

In this scam, victims from right across Great Britain have purchased items such as mobile phones, games consoles and VR headsets, among others, via adverts posted on social media platforms.

New reports have found parcel theft is surging across the UK

On agreeing on the purchase, the scammer then shows the seller a fake payment message or PayPal confirmation, advising them the payment is pending. However, the payment never goes through.

While genuine South Yorkshire addresses are being supplied as the delivery address, the parcels are being directed to a nearby Post Office or intercepted on route, allowing the scammer to get their hands on the goods without paying for it.

A recent trend has seen many scammers using Facebook Marketplace to target their victims. With that in mind, the force’s fraud co-ordination team is reminding people how they can be vigilant:

When somebody claims to have paid you for an item, check the money is in your account before sending it to them

While we appreciate finances are tight for everyone currently, it is always worth paying that little bit extra for insurance before sending items – particularly items of a high value

DS Sam Erabadda, from the fraud co-ordination team, said: "While the addresses being used in this scam are often based within South Yorkshire, we are aware of a number of reports from across the country of people who have fallen victim to this scam.

"If you purchase any goods via social media, never post the item until you've received payment. Be aware of fake payment notifications from companies such as PayPal - scammers can make confirmation emails, texts and webpages look really convincing.

“I’d really encourage everyone to continue to spread the word about scams like this, and ensure their loved ones know to be vigilant. Stopping others from potentially falling victim can save people both financial loss and the hurt of being tricked by those willing to take advantage of others.”

The force is regularly working with partners such as the Home Office and Action Fraud to combat fraud of this and many other types.