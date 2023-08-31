It comes as pupils are due to go back to class next week.

At least one Sheffield school could be affected by a Government order to "immediately shut" any school building made with aerated 'RAAC' concrete over safety fears.

The Department for Education is preparing to immediately close any school building made using an ageing kind of concrete known as RAAC that is "susceptible to failure."

Schools in England made with the concrete material RAAC will be ordered to close immediately over safety fears. At least Sheffield school, Abbey Lane Primary, could be affected.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star understands at least one Sheffield school - Abbey Lane Primary, in Woodseats - was built using the problem material, according to a statement from the city council made in July.

It comes after the council said in July that it was "confident" none of its 94 schools were "at imminent risk or danger" following enquiries about building safety.

Speaking in July, Councillor Dawn Dale, chair of Sheffield Council’s education, children and families committee, said: "We feel confident that our data is up to date and that we have no schools where pupils or staff are at imminent risk or danger.”

However, The Guardian and the BBC have today (August 31) claimed that regardless of the assessed risk of a building made using reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) blocks, such buildings should be “taken out of use and mitigations should be implemented immediately”, according to official papers by the DfE.

The city council has been contacted for a comment.

Do any schools in Sheffield use RAAC and are they unsafe?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star understands at least one Sheffield school contains RAAC - Abbey Lane Primary School, in Woodseats.

The school is reportedly undergoing or due to receive £620,000 of "RAAC plank replacement" repair work.

It is has not been confirmed how many buildings this affects or if it will mean if the school can open fully or in part when the new term begins in four days time (September 4).

The school has been contacted for an urgent comment.

It comes after The Star reported in July how over £100m of repairs are needed across all of Sheffield's maintained schools, £45m of which were classed as "urgent".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This followed from a national report in June that found 700,000 children in England are learning in 'unsafe or ageing' buildings.

The report highlighted RAAC in schools as "susceptible to failure", with as many as 572 schools nationwide containing the material.

Despite this, Sheffield City Council says it is “confident” no pupils or staff at any of its schools are “at imminent risk or danger”.

However, the latest building surveys were carried out during 2018-202, with fresh ones to take place across 2023 and 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in July, Councillor Dawn Dale, chair of Sheffield Council’s education, children and families committee, said the massive bills fluctuate with the costs of materials.

She said: “It’s no secret that schools are underfunded as part of the Government’s budget.

“We know we need more funding in Sheffield, however, we work with what we have and we successfully manage our budgets allowing us to be in a position to support repairs across Sheffield maintained schools.

“We feel confident that our data is up to date and that we have no schools where pupils or staff are at imminent risk or danger.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In answer to questions by The Star, a council spokesperson was not specific about what made £45m of the repair work ‘urgent’, only saying they use a scoring system and that: “...because the council have targeted well with the funding we receive, and we have such good data, we are confident there are no safety issues in Sheffield schools generally, but lack of funding does increase the risk that this may not be the case in future.”

It comes as Sheffield could potentially rebuild as many as seven schools in the city top to bottom through the DfE’s Rebuilding Schools programme, with Brunswick Community Primary closest to starting.

The council says in the “unlikely” event of a school being found unsafe, arrangements would be made up to and including shutting the school or part of it, adding: “We would never allow pupils and staff to work in a building that is unsafe.”

In a statement today, the Department said "some short-term disruption is inevitable" over the issue, and it has contacted all 104 further settings where RAAC is currently confirmed to be present without mitigations in place with orders to "vacate spaces" with the material.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added that the "majority of these settings will remain open for learning" and "a minority will need to either fully or partially relocate" while "mitigations" are put in place.

Education Secretary, Gillian Keegan, said: "Nothing is more important than making sure children and staff are safe in schools and colleges, which is why we are acting on new evidence about RAAC now, ahead of the start of term.

“We must take a cautious approach because that is the right thing to do for both pupils and staff.