Places to eat Sheffield: The 12 highest-rated fish and chip shops in Sheffield according to Google reviews

From cod and chips, battered sausages, fishcakes and pies, there's something for everyone is Sheffield's wonderful chippies.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 1st Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

Fish and chips has to be one of the few meals you can enjoy all year round. As we enter September and leave the summer of 2023 behind, cosy nights in with a hot fish and chips supper are ahead of us. 

Sheffield thankfully has a large number of fish and chip shops to serve us all year round. 

While not all of us are likely to travel much further than our local chippy round the corner, there are a number of takeaways across the city that are renowned for their crispy batter and spot-on steaming chips. 

To help you celebrate the weekend and the changing season, we’ve looked at top-rated fish and chip shops in Sheffield with more than 100 reviews, and a minimum rating at 4.6 out of 5.

These are Sheffield’s 12 top-rated chippies, from lowest to highest. 

Sheffielders have a big appetite for fish and chips and have been having their say on their favourite chippy.

1. Fish Friday every day!

Sheffielders have a big appetite for fish and chips and have been having their say on their favourite chippy.

Wendy's Fish & Chips, on 21 Netherthorpe Street, has a rating of 4.6 out of 5, and 120 reviews on Google. One customer said: "A Sheffield staple - you can tell because of the amount of people it attracts on a lunch break! Fish and chips are always top notch quality with friendly services and reasonable prices."

2. Wendy's Fish & Chips, Upperthorpe

Wendy's Fish & Chips, on 21 Netherthorpe Street, has a rating of 4.6 out of 5, and 120 reviews on Google. One customer said: "A Sheffield staple - you can tell because of the amount of people it attracts on a lunch break! Fish and chips are always top notch quality with friendly services and reasonable prices." Photo: Google

​Neptune Fish & Chips, on 989 Ecclesall Road, has a 4.6 out of 5 rating, with 112 reviews on Google. One customer said: "Absolutely the best chippy around. Large portion sizes, good value for money."

3. Neptune Fish & Chips, Banner Cross

​Neptune Fish & Chips, on 989 Ecclesall Road, has a 4.6 out of 5 rating, with 112 reviews on Google. One customer said: "Absolutely the best chippy around. Large portion sizes, good value for money."

Jolly Friar Chip Shop, on 123 Valley Road, has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating, and 113 reviews on Google. One person wrote: "Amazing little chip shop. Their fish and chips are so well done. Take them across to Meersbrook Park and enjoy there."

4. Jolly Friar Chip Shop, Meersbrook

Jolly Friar Chip Shop, on 123 Valley Road, has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating, and 113 reviews on Google. One person wrote: "Amazing little chip shop. Their fish and chips are so well done. Take them across to Meersbrook Park and enjoy there."

