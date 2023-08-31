A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an alleged indecent exposure incident at a Sheffield reservoir.

The indecent exposure incident reportedly took place at Agden Reservoir, which is based in High Bradfield, and sits above the Dam Flask Reservoir.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police's North West Neighbourhood Policing Team said the man was arrested following 'information circulating online in relation to following reports of a man indecently exposing himself'.

The spokesperson said they wanted to 'reassure' members of the public that their 'investigations are continuing,' and added: "We take this kind of offence very seriously and encourage any women to use the StreetSafe app to let us know about areas where they don’t feel safe across Sheffield, so we can look to put measures in place."