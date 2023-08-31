Agden Reservoir: Man, 25, arrested over indecent exposure incident at Sheffield beauty spot
Investigations are continuing into an alleged incident of indecent exposure at a Sheffield beauty spot, after police arrested a 25-year-old man.
The incident reportedly took place at Agden Reservoir, which is in High Bradfield, and sits above the Dam Flask Reservoir.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police's North West Neighbourhood Policing Team said the man was arrested following 'information circulating online in relation to following reports of a man indecently exposing himself'.
The spokesperson said they wanted to 'reassure' members of the public that their 'investigations are continuing,' and added: "We take this kind of offence very seriously and encourage any women to use the StreetSafe app to let us know about areas where they don’t feel safe across Sheffield, so we can look to put measures in place."
Anyone with information that could help with South Yorkshire Police's investigation is asked to please get in touch with the force by calling 101, quoting investigation number 14/153795/23.