A Sheffield man with a teardrop tattoo under his eye is wanted by South Yorkshire Police in connection with trafficking for sexual exploitation offences.

Terry Young, aged 43, is being sought by police in connection to offences in both Sheffield and Barnsley. Officers are keen to hear from anyone who has seen him recently or knows where he may be staying.

Young is described as being of a slim build with dark, short cut hair. He has a tribal patterned tattoo on his neck and a teardrop tattoo under his left eye.

Tim Young, aged 43. He is wanted by South Yorkshire Police in connection to trafficking for sexual exploitation offences. | SYP

Anyone who sees Young should not approach him, but should instead call 999. Any other information on his whereabouts can be passed to 101, quoting crime reference number 14/115291/25.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.