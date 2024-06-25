Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the five people hit by a man accused of ‘using his car like a weapon’ to murder one and cause grievous bodily harm to others claims to have seen the defendant ‘smiling and smirking, like he was proud of what he had done’ in the aftermath of the fatal incident, a jury has been told.

Hassan Jhangur, of Whiteways Road, Grimethorpe, Sheffield, faces one count of murder - along with the alternative count of manslaughter - as well as one count of attempted murder, two counts of wounding with intent and four counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He has previously entered not guilty pleas.

Hassan’s father, Mohammed Jhangur, is on trial alongside him, accused of a single count of perverting the course of justice. Mohammed Jhangur, aged 56, also of Whiteways Road, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, denies the one count he faces.

All of the alleged offences arise out of an incident, which took place on College Close, Burngreave on the afternoon of December 27, 2023.

Good Samaritan Chris Marriott, aged 46, was hit, and killed, by a car as he stopped to assist Nafeesa Jhangur, one of Hassan Jhangur’s sisters, who was unconscious in the street, while a disturbance was ongoing on the road.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Hassan Jhangur, appearing via video link from HMP Doncaster, during an earlier hearing at Sheffield Crown Court where he is currently on trial accused of the murder of father-of-two Chris Marriott. Mr Marriott died after being hit by a car while trying to help a Hassan Jhangur’s sister, Nafeesa Jhangur, during an incident in Burngreave, Sheffield in December 2023

Four others: Riasat Khan; Ambreen Jhangur; Nafeesa Jhangur and passing, off-duty midwife Alison Norris - who also stopped to help the injured woman - were also injured after being hit by the same car.

A sixth individual, Hasan Khan, who had become Hassan Jhangur’s brother-in-law on the morning of the fatal incident, was also injured during the events that unfolded on College Close. Hassan Jhangur is accused of stabbing him, which he denies.

Prosecutor, Tom Storey KC, has previously told the jury of six men and six women that a dispute between the Jhangur family and the Khan family, ‘a dispute which centred on a wedding which in fact took place that very morning between Hasan Khan and Amaani Jhangur’ underpins the events with which is the trial is concerned.

Evidence from the father-of-the-groom and the first person hit by the car

The father-of-the-groom, Riasat, was the first person Hassan Jhangur is alleged to have hit with his blue Seat vehicle.

Riasat Khan gave evidence to the jury of six men and six women yesterday and today (June 25, 2024).

Under cross-examination from Hassan Jhangur’s barrister, Richard Thyne KC, Riasat Khan claimed to have seen Hassan Jhangur ‘laughing’ in the minutes following the fatal crash.

Responding to Mr Thyne’s assertion that Hassan Jhangur was actually seen to be ‘in shock’ and was heard apologising for his actions in the aftermath of the incident, Riasat Khan replied: “He wasn’t in shock, he was sat across the road, laughing at us.”

Mr Thyne continued: “Isn’t it right that after the incident Hassan Jhangur was in shock?”

“No he wasn’t, he was smiling and smirking, like he was proud of what he had done,” replied Riasat Khan.

“His intention was to kill my son or someone in my family that day,” claimed Riasat Khan.

Describing the moment he was hit by the car, Riasat Khan said he was ‘facing’ the car as it came towards him.

“The car came racing and it went for my 14-year-old son. He moved out of the way, and it got me,” Riasat Khan said.

When asked by Mr Storey he said it looked as though the car had ‘swerved’ towards his teenage son.

Mr Storey continued: “It swerved towards your son, who was on the other side of the road, and then at you?”

“Yes,” replied Riasat Khan.

Referring to this part of Riasat Khan’s evidence, Mr Thyne said: “I suggest you didn’t see the car swerve to the right as if to hit your son.”

Riasat Khan replied: “He swerved towards [him] and then he came towards me and knocked me over, and I don’t know what happened after that.”

The jury has previously been told that the vehicle then went on to hit four others - Alison Norris, Ambreen Jhangur, Nafeesa Jhangur and Chris Marriott - leaving the latter two trapped underneath.

When asked by Mr Storey to estimate the speed the vehicle was travelling at, Riasat Khan told jurors: “About 30 or 40, a bit more…I heard the car screaming when it came around the corner.”

“What do you remember after the car hit you?” asked Mr Storey.

Riasat Khan replied: “I was unconscious. I woke up in someone’s garden, and when I woke up my son had been stabbed.”

“Everyone was screaming and when I saw my son I saw bleeding pouring from his face.”

Witness claimed to see son bleeding from his ‘ear, armpit and teeth’

Riasat Khan said his son, Hasan, had been taken into the family home by this point, amid the commotion outside; and after walking up to the property, looking in from the window, he could see Hasan who appeared to be bleeding from his ‘ear, armpit and teeth’.

Mr Storey asked him: “Did you see what made your son bleed?”

Riasat Khan replied: “I saw the knife in Hassan [Jhangur’s] hand so I assumed he stabbed my son.”

Under cross-examination, Riasat Khan claimed that in the seconds after being hit by the car, he saw Hassan Jhangur ‘jump out of his car’ and ‘run over the road’ and towards the driveway of the Khan family home, after which time he said his ‘eyes closed’ and he fell unconscious.

Mr Thyne added: “What was his [Hassan Jhangur’s] expression like?”

“I can’t remember, he was angry…very angry,” said Riasat Khan.

Mr Thyne added: “That’s not true…he remained in the car for some time.”

“A few seconds, then he jumped out,” said Riasat Khan.

Speaking today, Mr Thyne said: “Yesterday you told us you were knocked unconscious. How long was that for?” “Five or six minutes,” Riasat Khan said.

Mr Thyne replied: “Are you exaggerating your evidence?”

“No, my sister came and found me,” Riasat Khan said.

He said it was when he subsequently came round that he walked towards his house, and saw his son, Hasan Khan, bleeding after being stabbed.

Riasat Khan denied suggestions from Mr Thyne that he saw anyone using ‘baseball bats’. He also refuted claims that members of his family were behaving ‘aggressively’ towards members of the Jhangur family.

Riasat Khan also told jurors that he saw Mohammed Jhangur take the knife Hassan Jhangur had used to stab his son, Hasan Khan, and ‘put it in his car, a Skoda taxi estate’.

‘I’m going to f***ing kill you, that’s what you get when you mess with my family’

He also claimed to have heard Mohammed Jhangur direct the following threat at him: ‘I’m going to f***ing kill you, that’s what you get when you mess with my family’.

Mr Storey has previously told the jury that Ambreen Jhangur and Nafeesa Jhangur are alleged to have thrown bin liners containing Amaani Jhaghur’s belongings on to the driveway of the Khan family home - as wedding celebrations were getting underway - after which time an altercation between members of the Jhangur and Khan families is said to have ensued.

Nafeesa Jhangur is said to have ‘fallen to the ground,’ and been seemingly rendered unconscious, during the course of the altercation.

During the course of his evidence, Riasat Khan suggested that Nafeesa Jhangur was not actually unconscious, and was ‘pretending’.

“She was pretending. Her mum said are you okay, and she’s gone and fainted again. She pretended to faint…she said something to her mum and said: ‘Mum are you okay’ and then she’s gone and laid back in the road,” Riasat Khan said.

Hassan Jhangur has previously pleaded guilty to causing Mr Marriott’s death by dangerous driving, and causing serious injury by dangerous driving to the others hit by his vehicle.

He denies Mr Marriott’s murder, however, as well as the alternative count of manslaughter. Hassan Jhangur has also entered not guilty pleas to one count of attempted murder, relating to the alleged stabbing of Hasan Khan, four counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of wounding with intent.

Mohammed Jhangur, also of Whiteways Road, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, denies one count of perverting the course of justice.