A thug convicted of aggravated burglary has escaped from prison mid-way through his seven-and-a-half year sentence and has links to Sheffield and Rotherham, police have said.

37-year-old Rocky Taylor absconded from HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire at around 5pm on Sunday, June 23, 2024. He was serving a prison sentence of more than seven years after being convicted of aggravated burglary and robbery in June 2020 at Derby Crown Court.

Taylor is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall and of a stocky build, with black shaved hair, green eyes and he may have a beard. He had been wearing a blue, long-sleeved top and a white hat when he left prison, and he has scars on both arms.

Rocky Taylor (pictured) has links to Sheffield and Rotherham. He escaped from prison on Sunday, June 23, 2024. | Derbyshire Police

Derbyshire Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen Taylor to come forward. He has links to a number of locations across the country, including Midway, Hartshorne and Newhall in Swadlincote, Chaddesden in Derby, Ilkeston, Coalville and Sherwood in Nottingham, as well as Sheffield, Rotherham, York, Rochdale and Walsall.

Members of the public have been urged not to approached Taylor is they see him, but to instead contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 987 of June 23.

Derbyshire Police can also be contacted on X, formerly Twitter, and Facebook via private messaging.