Rocky Taylor: Police manhunt launched for convict linked Sheffield and Rotherham after prison escape
37-year-old Rocky Taylor absconded from HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire at around 5pm on Sunday, June 23, 2024. He was serving a prison sentence of more than seven years after being convicted of aggravated burglary and robbery in June 2020 at Derby Crown Court.
Taylor is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall and of a stocky build, with black shaved hair, green eyes and he may have a beard. He had been wearing a blue, long-sleeved top and a white hat when he left prison, and he has scars on both arms.
Derbyshire Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen Taylor to come forward. He has links to a number of locations across the country, including Midway, Hartshorne and Newhall in Swadlincote, Chaddesden in Derby, Ilkeston, Coalville and Sherwood in Nottingham, as well as Sheffield, Rotherham, York, Rochdale and Walsall.
Members of the public have been urged not to approached Taylor is they see him, but to instead contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 987 of June 23.
Derbyshire Police can also be contacted on X, formerly Twitter, and Facebook via private messaging.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.