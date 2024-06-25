Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A devastated family has paid tribute to a Sheffield dad, after his tragic death in a Wetherspoons pub in Sussex has sparked a murder investigation.

David Hallatt had been enjoying an evening with workmates at The Dolphin and Anchor, in West Street, Chichester, on Thursday 20 June when he was assaulted by a man not known to him, say Sussex police, who are investigating his death.

The 57-year-old who was from Sheffield, and was brought up in the city, was a rock music and football fan who loved to play guitar, say loved ones.

The incident which police said led to his death occurred at about 11pm, and despite the best efforts of police and paramedics who tried to save his life as he lay injured, he was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

David Hallatt died after an attack in a pub in Chichester, Sussex, sparking a murder investigation. Photo Sussex Police | Sussex Police

His family have released a statement paying tribute to him.

It said: “David was so violently taken from us. He was married for 25 years with two young daughters, aged 20 and 22.

“He lived for his family, and he loved his work as a tiler travelling the country. He played the electric guitar, and was an avid football and rock music fan.

“Forever in our broken hearts, Sadie (wife), and Rosie and Sally (daughters).”

Kieran Egan, 30, of Baldmoor Lake Road in Birmingham, was arrested at the scene and charged with murder. He appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 24, and has since been further remanded in custody ahead of his next hearing at Lewes Crown Court today (Tuesday, June 25).

A 42-year-old man from County Durham was arrested on suspicion of affray and has been released on conditional bail.

A third man suspected of affray has been identified and efforts are ongoing to bring him into custody.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances which led to David’s death, and are urging anyone with information to report it via the Sussex Police Major incident Public Portal, under Operation Arunside.