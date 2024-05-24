Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anyone who sees Rodgers is asked to call 999.

Officers in Sheffield are asking for help to find a 19-year-old man wanted over an alleged burglary.

Corey Rodgers is wanted in connection with an incident Sheffield at 11pm on May 11, when keys were taken from a house during a break-in in Birley Carr, before two cars were stolen from the driveway.

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Rodgers recently, or knows where he may be staying.

Officers say Rodgers knows he is wanted and is believed to be actively evading officers.

Rodgers has links to the Parson Cross area of Sheffield, and Rotherham. He is also known to frequent Holmfirth and other areas within West Yorkshire.

Anyone who sees Rodgers, is asked not to approach him but instead call 999.

Anyone with information about where he might be is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 222 of May 12, 2024.