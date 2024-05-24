Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

His victim was only 13 years old

A man from Rotherham who is already serving a 23-year jail term for raping and indecently assaulting teenage girls has been sentenced after admitting further offences.

Mohammed Imran Ali Akhtar, aged 42, formerly of Godstone Road, Moorgate, was convicted in 2018 following an investigation by the National Crime Agency under Operation Stovewood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was found guilty of being a ringleader of a group who befriended girls before plying them with drugs and alcohol and then abusing them. A judge said Akhtar had purposefully “targeted and groomed” his victims.

Mohammed Imran Ali Akhtar, aged 42, has been sentenced for additional child sex offences

Following his sentencing a further victim came forward, stating that she had also been raped and indecently assaulted by Akhtar between 2001 and 2003, starting when she was 13-years-old.

The NCA investigated and sought further charges against him. Akhtar eventually admitted two further counts of rape and two of indecent assault at a court hearing in October.

Today, Friday May 24, a judge at Sheffield Crown Court gave him an additional 12 year sentence for the rape offences, and eight years for the indecent assaults, which will run concurrently to his initial jail term but will likely mean he remains in prison for longer before being considered for parole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NCA Operations Manager Stuart Cobb said: “The victim in this case showed immense bravery to come forward and tell her story after what was a harrowing ordeal at the hands of a cruel and vindictive man.

“Akhtar treated his victims like his own possessions, supplying them with drugs and alcohol while they were abused.”

Operation Stovewood is the single largest law enforcement investigation into non-familial child sexual abuse in the UK. NCA officers are investigating allegations of abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.