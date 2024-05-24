Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Labour candidate in the July 4 general election has launched her campaign with pledges on delivering better bus services, tackling anti-social behaviour and cutting NHS waiting times.

Marie Tidball launched her bid to be elected as MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge at an event in Chapeltown.

In a speech to Labour activists, she said her first steps for the local area would include:

Working with police and residents to tackle anti-social behaviour and return to traditional neighbourhood policing;

Promoting local investment and championing high streets to ensure towns and villages in the constituency thrive;

Cutting NHS waiting times with more appointments in the area and cutting waiting lists so residents can access a local doctor and dentist when they need one;

Bringing buses back under public control and delivering better bus services to connect up communities.

Labour general election candidate for Penistone and Stocksbridge, Marie Tidball, and supporters at her campaign launch in Chapeltown, Sheffield. Picture: Labour Party

She said Labour’s campaign to win Penistone and Stocksbridge will centre on the party’s plan to deliver a decade of national renewal following 14 years of decline under the Conservatives.

Full-time workers are £44 worse off per week since 2010, she told her audience, there are over 200 fewer local PCSOs and average household energy bills have risen by £718 in Yorkshire and the Humber.

Ms Tidball said: “I am proud to launch my campaign to be the next Labour MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge – if elected, I would be the first MP who is born and raised in our area to represent us in Parliament.

“I know that our country deserves better than the past 14 years of Tory decline.

“Over the next few weeks, I will set out my plans for Penistone and Stocksbridge getting more teachers in our schools, bringing down the cost of living and making our streets safer.

“A Labour government will build a better Britain and deliver the change we so desperately need.”

The seat was taken in the December 2019 general election by Conservative Miriam Cates, who won with a majority of 7,210. Labour candidate Francyne Johnson came second.