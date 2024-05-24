Police issue CCTV of man after electronics are stolen from Rotherham home
Officers in Rotherham have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a reported theft.
It is reported that on Sunday (May 9) at around 8am, an unknown man stole electronic items from an address on Hartington Close, near Ferham Park, Rotherham.
Officers are keen to identify the man shown in the CCTV image as he may be able to help with enquiries.
He is described as a black male, in his 20s, of medium build, with a short black afro hairstyle. He does not have facial hair.
If you can help, you can pass information to police by calling 101 or by visiting South Yorkshire Police’s website here. Please quote investigation number 14/93081/24 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form here.
Enquiries are ongoing.