Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Do you recognise him?

Officers in Rotherham have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a reported theft.

It is reported that on Sunday (May 9) at around 8am, an unknown man stole electronic items from an address on Hartington Close, near Ferham Park, Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are keen to identify the man shown in the CCTV image as he may be able to help with enquiries.

He is described as a black male, in his 20s, of medium build, with a short black afro hairstyle. He does not have facial hair.

CCTV released after theft from Rotherham home

If you can help, you can pass information to police by calling 101 or by visiting South Yorkshire Police’s website here. Please quote investigation number 14/93081/24 when you get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form here.