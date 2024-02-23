Starving missing girl found by vigilant police officer in Doncaster as man arrested

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A vulnerable girl who was left malnourished after going missing for three days was brought to safety and reunited with loved ones after a careful approach and pursuit by an officer who recognised her as missing.

The missing youngster was spotted in a distressed and unkempt state in Doncaster city centre, prompting PC Gwyneth Howroyd to reach out to her to ensure she could receive the help and support she needed.

The missing youngster was spotted in a distressed and unkempt state in Doncaster city centre.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After spotting the officer, the girl fled from the area, but PC Howroyd gave chase to catch up with her and when she did, she managed to calm the youngster down and gather full details of everything that happened to her while she was missing.

This formed part of what is known as a return home interview and required patience, compassion and sensitivity from PC Howroyd, who encouraged the girl to speak about what had happened to her while she was missing.

These interviews can be crucial in pinpointing reasons why young people go missing and if they were at risk during the time of their disappearance.

Thanks to PC Howroyd's work with the vulnerable victim and the information gathered, a man was arrested in connection with the young girl's disappearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has since been reunited with loved ones and received appropriate safeguarding support and help.

PC Howroyd said: "There were significant concerns for the welfare of the missing girl given her age and other details that made her vulnerable.

"A lot of work and searches go into finding missing people and time really is of the essence so I knew that once I spotted her I had to convince her to open up and talk to me honestly and openly about what she'd gone through.

"Children who go missing often think they are going to end up in trouble so it was crucial I reassured the girl so that she knew I only had her best interests at heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were so relieved to find her given what she had been through while she was missing and I am pleased she is now getting the help and support that she needs."