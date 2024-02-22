It was the year we got our first glimpse of Supertram.
Back in 1993, the newly delivered trams, picture here arriving in the city on the back of a lorry, were a new sight on the streets, painted out in a grey colour scheme.
The colour may have changed, but the service is still running, with the addition now of the tram trains to Rotherham.
There were many landmarks for the city that year. It was also the year that saw Def Leppard play a massive homecoming show at the Don Valley Stadium, a venue that at the time was only recently built, for the World Student Games, which took place two years previously.
And who could forget Sheffield’s big footballing day out?
The city’s two massive football clubs, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday went head to head in the first all-Sheffield FA Cup semi-final, as fans from both the red half and the blue half of Sheffield took over London for the day.
