It was the year we got our first glimpse of Supertram.

Back in 1993, the newly delivered trams, picture here arriving in the city on the back of a lorry, were a new sight on the streets, painted out in a grey colour scheme.

The colour may have changed, but the service is still running, with the addition now of the tram trains to Rotherham.

There were many landmarks for the city that year. It was also the year that saw Def Leppard play a massive homecoming show at the Don Valley Stadium, a venue that at the time was only recently built, for the World Student Games, which took place two years previously.

And who could forget Sheffield’s big footballing day out?

The city’s two massive football clubs, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday went head to head in the first all-Sheffield FA Cup semi-final, as fans from both the red half and the blue half of Sheffield took over London for the day.

Take a look at the pictures below and let the memories roll in!

1 . Low load Supertram arrived in Sheffield on the back of a low loader along the Parkway to the depot in Nunnery Lane in August 1993 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Concert Def Leppard in concert at Don Valley Stadium, Sheffield on June 6, 1993 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . On the way to Wembley Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday supporters caught on camera at Midland Station on their way to the 1993 FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales