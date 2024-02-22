Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Papa’s Fish and Chips, on Arena Court near Utilita Arena Sheffield, has reportedly re-opened as a takeaway only, meaning the restaurant is still shut.

A sign was reported to have appeared on the door reading: “Opening tomorrow Thursday 22nd Feb 12-8pm takeaway only”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One source who would like to remain anonymous has claimed the takeaway will now be closed Monday to Wednesday, and open midday to 8pm on Thursday, midday to 10pm on Friday and Saturday, and midday to 7pm on Sunday - though this “may differ due to how busy the company is”.

Papa's Fish & Chips is reported to be operating its takeaway service.

The Star has tried to contact the establishment today to verify this.

Last month we wrote how Papa’s was closed “till further notice” for reported refurbishment works, though none were spotted at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was then found that planning permission had been approved to turn the restaurant and takeaway into three separate units, two which were empty, and another that would be home to a Wendy’s restaurant and drive-thru.

But one source, who also asked to be anonymous, said they believed that one of the other units would be used as a Papa’s drive-thru and takeaway.