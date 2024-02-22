Papa's Fish and Chips: Sheffield chippy re-opens as takeaway only after unexpected closure last month
Papa’s Fish and Chips, on Arena Court near Utilita Arena Sheffield, has reportedly re-opened as a takeaway only, meaning the restaurant is still shut.
A sign was reported to have appeared on the door reading: “Opening tomorrow Thursday 22nd Feb 12-8pm takeaway only”.
One source who would like to remain anonymous has claimed the takeaway will now be closed Monday to Wednesday, and open midday to 8pm on Thursday, midday to 10pm on Friday and Saturday, and midday to 7pm on Sunday - though this “may differ due to how busy the company is”.
The Star has tried to contact the establishment today to verify this.
Last month we wrote how Papa’s was closed “till further notice” for reported refurbishment works, though none were spotted at the time.
It was then found that planning permission had been approved to turn the restaurant and takeaway into three separate units, two which were empty, and another that would be home to a Wendy’s restaurant and drive-thru.
But one source, who also asked to be anonymous, said they believed that one of the other units would be used as a Papa’s drive-thru and takeaway.
The restaurant only opened on April 13 last year following the success of its other branches, such as the popular Cleethorpes venue.