Sheffield Crown Court heard how Tinsley youths Stanislav Horvath, aged 19, of Bawtry Road; Miroslav Tokar, 19, of Ferrars Road and Lukas Plachetka, 18, of Norborough Road, along with two 17-year-olds, terrorised people between the end of November and beginning of December, 2019.

Judge Rachael Harrison told the defendants: “You were each part of a group of youths who were completely out of control. You had been essentially part of a group who thought they were above the law.”

Ashleigh Metcalfe, prosecuting, said one of the 17-year-olds, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was involved in the robbery of a man between Paradise Street and West Bar in Sheffield city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a violent young gang which terrorised people on the streets of Sheffield has been brought to justice.

She added the 17-year-old, from Sheffield, punched the complainant and one of the males he was with tried to take the victim's hat and headphones.

The same 17-year-old, Horvath, Tokar and another 17-year-old, from Castleford, were also involved in assaulting a male at Meadowhall Interchange, who was punched and kicked, according to Ms Metcalfe.

Plachetka and the 17-year-old from Castleford were also part of a group who targeted a male at Sheffield's Centertainment complex for his phone, in an attack in which he was taken to the ground and placed in a headlock.

That victim was later spotted in the cinema at the leisure complex and the same two defendants chased him and there was a scuffle.

Both 17-year-olds, Horvath and Tokar also admitted two counts of attempted robbery after they targeted two males at Meadowhall on November 26, 2019.

Ms Metcalfe said those victims were approached by a group and efforts were made to get a wallet from one of them and the other was knocked over and struck.

The 17-year-old, of Sheffield, pleaded guilty to affray, robbery and two counts of attempted robbery.

Horvath pleaded guilty to assault and two counts of attempted robbery.

Tokar pleaded guilty to assault and two counts of attempted robbery.

Plachetka pleaded guilty to attempted robbery.

The 17 year-old, of Castleford, pleaded guilty to assault, affray, two counts of attempted robbery, and to two separate matters from August, 2020, including a robbery and threatening someone with a blade.

Horvath, Tokar, Plachetka and the 17-year-old, of Castleford, also admitted fraud after using stolen bank cards in December, 2019.

The court heard the 17-year-old from Sheffield is ashamed, Horvath has expressed remorse, Tokar has turned his life around and Plachetka has expressed regret and remorse.

Rosemary Kavanagh, defending, said the 17-year-old, of Castleford, comes from Romania and has had a turbulent upbringing.

Judge Harrison sentenced the 17-year-old from Sheffield to 34 months of custody in a Young Offender Institution.

Horvath was sentenced to 19 months of custody suspended for 18 months with rehabilitation, 200 hours' unpaid work and a four-month curfew. He must pay £600 compensation.

Tokar was sentenced to 19 months of custody suspended for 18 months with rehabilitation, 150 hours' unpaid work and a four month curfew. He must pay £600 compensation.

Platchetka was sentenced to an 18 month Youth Rehabilitation Order with a three month curfew and 150 hours' unpaid work.