A bench given by the family of Donald Gosney and a bird table and engraved plaque created as a memorial to Jean Bowers were stolen on two consecutive Fridays from the garden of Sheffcare’s Springwood care home in Shirecliffe.

“We really do not understand how anybody could think that stealing from the elderly and vulnerable could be acceptable behaviour,” said Springwood manager Anita Bland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Springwood care home

“Throughout most of the pandemic, residents were unable to enjoy our gardens as we followed government advice on shielding at all times.

“It is particularly distressing that just when our residents should be looking forward to finally enjoying summer, this should happen.

“It is also very hard for the two families who gave these items in memory of their loved ones.

“The thieves have taken not only the physical items but also some cherished memories and we join the families in expressing our disappointment and disgust.”