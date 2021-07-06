A walk-in vaccination clinic is being held at the Sheffield United ground on Saturday, July 10, offering first and second doses of both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs.

NHS Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) says the clinic will be run by the Manor and Park Group Practice and will be open from 9am, with people asked to enter via the Cherry Street entrance.

A walk-in Covid vaccine clinic will be held at Bramall Lane in Sheffield this weekend, as well as at a number of other sites across the city.

There will be no entry permitted to anyone after 2pm.

The Bramall Lane clinic is the latest in a number of walk-in vaccination options for residents in the city in a bid to make it easier for people to receive their jabs.

Darnall Primary Care Centre is holding walk-in appointments for anyone aged 18 or over who needs to get their first or second dose of Pfizer.

If you don’t have an appointment, you can attend the centre between 7pm and 9pm on weekdays, or between 9am and 4.30pm on weekends to receive your jab.

1AST Pharmacy is also running a drop-in clinic at St. Peter's and St. Oswald's Parish Church, Abbeydale and Bannerdale Road. It will be offering first and second doses of Pfizer and will be open:

Tuesday July 6, 12pm - 7pm.

Wednesday July 7, 7.30am - 1.30pm.

Thursday July 8, 8.30am - 12.30pm.

The CCG is urging people to ensure they have had the Covid vaccine in order to protect against the Delta variant.

In order to get the maximum possible protection against the virus, the CCG says people need to have both doses of the vaccine, 8 – 12 weeks apart.

Dr Anthony Gore, Clinical Director at NHS Sheffield CCG and GP in Sheffield, said: “It’s really important that we all have both doses of the vaccine. Some people have said they don’t want their second dose as they had side effects with their first. You’re less likely to have bad side effects with your second vaccine if you had them with your first. If you do have side effects, they are likely to be mild and only last a few days at the most.

“The symptoms of Covid and long Covid are much worse and can last a lot longer. Long Covid can cause fatigue, anxiety and impotence and can affect people of all ages, including people who are otherwise healthy.”

On the advice of the JCVI and the Government, second vaccine doses for everyone aged 40 and above or with underlying health conditions have been brought forward from 12 weeks to eight weeks between each appointment.

So far 373,000 people in Sheffield have had their first dose of the vaccine and 55% have had their second dose, according to the CCG.

New figures revealed that the number of new Covid cases in Sheffield last week doubled.