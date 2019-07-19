Sheffield community centre damaged in arson attack

A community centre in Sheffield was damaged in a late night arson attack.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 19 July, 2019, 10:05

The blaze at Castledine Tenants Community Centre on Walling Close, Wincobank, was discovered at 11.35pm yesterday.

Walling Close, Wincobank, Sheffield

Firefighters deployed to the scene found the community centre roof engulfed in flames.

They ruled that the fire had been started deliberately.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.