29 people have been arrested by South Yorkshire Police officers as part of an ongoing operation to combat the rise in violent crime in Sheffield.

The individuals have been arrested on suspicion of a range of offences, including assault, robbery, possession with intent to supply and possession of an offensive weapon.

Violent crime has reportedly been rising in areas of Sheffield and this operation was launched to tackle it.

Superintendent Benn Kemp from the Sheffield District Command Team, said: “We understand that instances of violent crime cause considerable concern in our communities, and unfortunately last year and into this year, there were a number of serious incidents in the areas around Abbeydale Road, London Road and the lower part of the city centre.

"In response to these incidents and local community concerns, in March a dedicated operation was launched to tackle the ongoing issues in the area and to bring those intent on committing crime to justice.”

On top of the arrests, the operation has resulted in 22 knives, 19 vehicles and more than £45,000 being recovered, between August and September, 2022.

There was also a “significant amount” of Class A drugs seized, including crack cocaine and heroin.

Sergeant Darius Razaghi, who is leading the current operation, said: “As always, any information relating to drugs supply and violent crime can be passed to the local neighbourhood team or shared anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers. We want to reassure people that any information shared with police will be treated confidentially.”