The pets were recovered from the side of a road in Chesterfield after a woman witnessed them being thrown from the window of a car.

The RSPCA has launched an investigation into the incident.

The kitten spent two days fending for itself after disappearing into the surrounding area when it was thrown from the car but was later found.

The black kitten recovering well in RSPCA care.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steph McCawley, supporter engagement officer at the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Branch of the RSPCA, said: “These poor pets were callously thrown from a car window and left in such a vulnerable position - it was so lucky they were found and we are now caring for them.

“Fortunately they appear unscathed from this awful act and are doing well in our care. Neither of the pets are microchipped so we will look after them in case an owner can be found. If not then they will be put up for adoption when they are settled.”

The woman who witnessed the cruelty was driving along Broomhill Road in Old Whittingham on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

The rabbit, which was recovered immediately after being tossed out a car window, is also recovering well at RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire.

She told the RSPCA she witnessed the two animals being thrown from the window of what she described as a black sports car, before it sped off.

More News: First South Yorkshire announce service cuts coming into force in October

The woman pulled over and managed to locate the rabbit, which she took to the RSPCA, but the kitten had disappeared.

Then, incredibly, two days later, whilst driving through the area with her husband, the woman spotted the kitten, which was encouraged over using some of the chicken in her husband’s sandwich.

The RSPCA have said they are expecting to see many more pets being turned over to charities or abandoned in the future as the cost of living crisis worsens.

The charity’s Animal Kindness Index reveals one in five owners are worried about feeding their pets.

Ms McCawley said: “Times are tough at the moment and we understand that many families are struggling to cope, and we fear that we’ll see many, many more pets being relinquished to charities or abandoned because their owners simply don’t know where to turn.

“But abandoning pets like this is so irresponsible and cruel. Please, please never abandon your pet but ask for help before things get so desperate.”

Both animals have been in the care of the RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire branch since they were cruelly abandoned and are said to be doing very well.

Ms McCawley and the RSPCA are asking anyone with information about the incident, which may assist their investigation, contact their centre on 01246 273358, between 12pm and 3pm, Tuesday to Sunday.

You can also contact the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 1234 999.