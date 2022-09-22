Fan arrests: Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Chesterfield, Doncaster and Rotherham totals
More than two dozen football banning orders were issued to fans of clubs in South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire last season, new figures show
And over 100 arrests were made involving supporters of the six clubs based in the area – Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Chesterfield, Doncaster Rovers, and Rotherham United.
A total of 26 football banning orders were issued to the six clubs between them in the 2021-22 season, and our picture gallery, below, details the exact figures for each of the teams, along with arrests. The clubs are listed alphabetically.
The figures also reveal that 108 arrests were made of supporters of the six clubs. That figure compares with 122 in the last full season before the coronavirus lockdown, which was 2018-19.
Sheffield United’s play off match against Nottingham Forest hit the headlines for the wrong reasons at the end of last season when Forest fans were arrested after a pitch invasion which saw Blades star Billy Sharp assaulted.
The new figures published by the Home Office today reveal that 2,198 arrests were made nationally in the 2021-22 season, 59 per cent higher than in the 2018-19 season.
In addition, today’s figures show there were 1,308 people with Football Banning Orders (FBOs) at the end of the 2021-22 season, including 516 new orders issued, preventing those individuals from attending games, including the World Cup in Qatar.
Minister for the Home Office Jeremy Quin said: “Our football clubs are at the heart of our communities, and it is unacceptable that the game we all love is tarnished by a minority of selfish troublemakers.
“The increase in football-related arrests shows that police are taking firm action to stop this disorder and preserve the enjoyment of the game for fans and families which I wholeheartedly support.”
NPCC Lead for Football Policing, Chief Constable Mark Roberts said: “Disorder is a problem that has not gone away, and throughout the whole of last season we saw an increase in crime at football matches across the country - from the Premier League right down to the National League.
“Anyone who commits a criminal offence either outside or inside a football ground can expect to face the consequences of their actions.”
From the start of season 2022/23, all offenders will be reported by clubs to the police and prosecution could result in a permanent criminal record, which may affect their employment and education, and could result in a prison sentence.