Rotherham murder: Man, woman and boy charged with murder, false imprisonment and rape of Adam Clapham, 31
A man, a woman and a 16-year-old boy have all been charged with murder, false imprisonment and rape, following the death of Adam Clapham at a Rotherham property.
Officers from South Yorkshire Police were called out to Spring Street, Rotherham, following reports of concern for a man at around 10.48am on Monday, September 19.
Upon arrival, 31-year-old Adam Clapham, was found unresponsive and confirmed dead at the scene.
Three people have now been charged with Adam’s murder.
Most Popular
-
1
The Royal Woodhouse: TikTok table trick filmed at Sheffield pub is driving the internet mad, with 3.3m views
-
2
HMP Doncaster: Doncaster prison wing sent into lockdown following 'hostage situation' this morning
-
3
Sheffield bus services: Stagecoach announce wave of timetable changes set to begin within weeks
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said today that Robert Crookes, 31, of no fixed address, Lynette Myers, 38, of Hounsfield Crescent, Rotherham, and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, have all been charged with murder, false imprisonment, section 18 grievous bodily harm and oral rape.
Martin Shaw, 43, of Norfolk Street, Rotherham, has also been charged with assisting an offender.
Read More
They will all appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, September 23).