Officers from South Yorkshire Police were called out to Spring Street, Rotherham, following reports of concern for a man at around 10.48am on Monday, September 19.

Upon arrival, 31-year-old Adam Clapham, was found unresponsive and confirmed dead at the scene.

Three people have now been charged with Adam’s murder.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said today that Robert Crookes, 31, of no fixed address, Lynette Myers, 38, of Hounsfield Crescent, Rotherham, and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, have all been charged with murder, false imprisonment, section 18 grievous bodily harm and oral rape.

Martin Shaw, 43, of Norfolk Street, Rotherham, has also been charged with assisting an offender.

They will all appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, September 23).

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 256 of September 19, 2022.

You can pass on information to the police through their online portal and live chat here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/