Violence first broke out on The Oval, Firth Park, on June 15, with footage emerging on the internet of trouble which showed someone being kicked on the street.

Seven days later, video emerged showing a gang arriving at a property, smashing the windows, before entering the house.

Residents on a Sheffield road where street violence broke out twice in a week have called for calm – and an end to mob rule. This house was attacked by a gang of around 50 people, say residents.

Residents today told The Star of their horror at the events on the street, which they said does not have a history of trouble. All called for an end to the trouble, on a street which has residents from many different backgrounds.

The home where this week’s violence happened is now boarded up, with panels placed over both the windows and the front door.

Police have stated that they have increased patrols in the area.

While The Star was on the estate speaking to residents, a large police van slowly drove along the narrow streets twice. Residents have noticed that heightened presence, but have been scared by what has happened in recent weeks.

One resident, who did not want to be named, said he had only moved onto the street a few weeks ago, and described the incident on Wednesday night as ‘a bit scary’

“People should not take the law into their own hands,” he said.

One woman, who also asked not to be named, was heading off to work.

She said she was frightened by what had happened. But she said the street did not have a history of violence.

“It’s the first time there’s been trouble, and I’ve lived here 11 years,” she said. “I was scared, because what happened was close to my house. I had to get a taxi to take my son to work to make sure he was safe.”

Resident Naveed Mahmood said he had moved from Nether Edge because he thought it would be safer, but had been scared by what happened on Wednesday.

He said things had gone downhill recently and a few weeks ago he had had his car tyres slashed.

He said on Wednesday night he had heard what appeared to be several cars and the sound of people shouting.

“It must have woken us up at around 11pm,” he said. “I heard the sound of things breaking, and a lot of neighbours went out to see what was going on.

“I was scared, and my children were scared too. This was a good area but it feels like it has gone down hill the last few weeks.”

Increase in police patrols after house attacked

He said there had been a visible increase in the police presence since the house was attacked, with police cars driving along the street regularly, every few minutes.

“I want to see the situation calm down,” he said.

Resident Abdullah Hagi also wanted to see things calm down. He estimated there may have been 50 people involved in the most recent incident, when a house was attacked.

He said he had known the man whose house was attacked for 30 years and considered him a good friend.

“I wanted to go out and help him, but my wife locked the doors,” he said. “No one will move me off this street. I've had all my kids here.

“We need the violence to stop. We have families here.”

Another man, aged in his 80s, said he understood the problems had originally started with a dispute between neighbours.

He said despite what had happened, there were some fantastic people from all over the world on The Oval.

He said: “I was ready for going to bed at around 11pm, and I thought it was strange when about four or five cars were going up the street.

“Then the next thing, I’d unplugged the television and was going to bed, and heard shouting and breaking glass. People went onto the street looking at what was going on.

“There must have been about 50 people – there was a mob.

“I was born in Attercliffe when there were gangs there. I used to box. I wasn’t scared.”

“But it felt like mob rule – and that is not right. If you have a disagreement it should be left to the police. Mob rule needs stopping.”

Police said yesterday they were aware of a number of videos circulating on social media of two incidents in The Oval in the Firth Park area of Sheffield in the last week.

On Wednesday June 15 officers attended reports of disorder at around 9pm. They believe households from two properties were involved in a verbal and physical altercation.

Suspicion of assault and public order offences

One man aged 50, two men aged 18 and one woman aged 18 were arrested on suspicion of assault and public order offences. They were released on police bail.

Then on Thursday June 22 they were called at around 11pm to reports of a large scale disturbance. It is believed that the occupants of a property had been assaulted by a number of offenders. No arrests have yet been made.

Inspector Alec Gibbons from the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We know how concerning incidents like this can be for the local community and I want to reassure people that enquiries by detectives are moving at pace.

“Increased patrols are being carried out in the area to provide reassurance to the local public and I would encourage anyone with concerns to stop and speak to us. We are here to help you and provide support.”

Anyone with information call 101 quoting incident number 1165 of June 22.

Any footage can also be emailed to detectives by emailing [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line.