The latest data from the UK Crime Stats website shows which council wards within Sheffield had the most crimes recorded within them during February 2022, the most recent month for which figures are available.

According to UK Crime Stats, there were 11 metropolitan wards in Sheffield in the top 100 metropolitan wards with the most crimes recorded in England and Wales during that month.

Here they are listed, including the total number of crimes recorded in each area during that period.

1. City ward There were 711 crimes recorded in City ward during February 2022, according to UK Crime Stats, including 211 violent offences. That's the most overall crimes in Sheffield and the 6th most out of any metropolitan ward in England and Wales.

2. Darnall ward There were 371 crimes recorded in Darnall ward during February 2022, according to UK Crime Stats, including 93 violent offences. That's the second most overall crimes in Sheffield and the 19th most out of any metropolitan ward in England and Wales.

3. Burngreave ward There were 367 crimes recorded in Burngreave ward during February 2022, according to UK Crime Stats, including 116 violent offences. That's the third most overall crimes in Sheffield and the 20th most out of any metropolitan ward in England and Wales.

4. Firth Park ward There were 277 crimes recorded in Firth Park ward during February 2022, according to UK Crime Stats, including 110 violent offences. That's the fourth most overall crimes in Sheffield and the 38th most out of any metropolitan ward in England and Wales.