Watch: Police release footage of drivers 'putting lives at risk' after South Yorkshire motorways operation
South Yorkshire Police say video footage gathered by roads policing officers during a five-day operation aboard an unmarked lorry shows the shocking moment a driver was caught ‘chilling’ with his legs up on the dashboard, with others failing to wear a seatbelt, using their mobile phone behind the wheel, and hogging the middle lane.
Another shows a driver eating with a spoon and no hands on the wheel.
Officers say an unmarked lorry cab, provided by National Highways, gave them a vantage point to see inside HGV and larger vehicles, as well as into cars below.
During the operation, held from Monday, September 9 to Friday, September 16, officers patrolled the M1, M18 and A1 and stopped 203 vehicles.
Of those stopped, 33 were caught using their mobile phone while driving, 49 were found not to be wearing a seatbelt, 10 were found not be to in proper control of their vehicle, and 10 were found to be driving without due care and attention.
Footage captured showed a man with his feet up on the dashboard of his vehicle. When stopped and questioned by officers, he replied ‘I was chilling’. Another driver was caught eating his lunch with no hands on the steering wheel.
In addition to the above, 20 drivers were dealt with for stopping on the hard shoulder, two drivers were speeding, three were caught driving through a red X and seven were dealt with for an insecure load.
Of those stopped, 102 were HGVs, 62 were LGVs and 39 were cars.
Acting roads policing Inspector Brandon Brown said: “We are committed to doing all we can to reduce road deaths and casualties on our roads, but everyone must take responsibility for their own actions and help us reduce risk.
“The Fatal4 includes offences that are the greatest contributing factors to fatal and serious collisions within South Yorkshire; using a mobile phone, driving while under the influence of drink or drugs, speeding and failing to wear a seatbelt.
“These are all things a driver can avoid doing. You can and should be in control of your own actions.
“Think, is it worth the risk? If you seriously hurt someone or kill them, you will likely be facing a significant prison sentence. Your life will change.”