Clifton Park rape: Police investigation launched after sex attack in Rotherham park
A police investigation is underway after a woman was reportedly raped in a Rotherham park this week.
Officers were called shortly before 8.30am on Tuesday, September 17.
The incident reportedly took place sometime the night before.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said an investigation was in progress and that enquiries are still ongoing.
They said: “A woman reported that she had been raped at the park on Monday night.
“Officers attended and enquiries remain ongoing.”