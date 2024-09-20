Clifton Park rape: Police investigation launched after sex attack in Rotherham park

A police investigation is underway after a woman was reportedly raped in a Rotherham park this week.

Officers were called shortly before 8.30am on Tuesday, September 17.

A woman was reportedly raped in Clifton Park in Rotherham on the evening of September 16, with police being contacted the next morning. | Google Maps

The incident reportedly took place sometime the night before.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said an investigation was in progress and that enquiries are still ongoing.

They said: “A woman reported that she had been raped at the park on Monday night.

“Officers attended and enquiries remain ongoing.”

