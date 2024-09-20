Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire Police’s internet sexual offences team (ISOT) made over a dozen arrests as part of a two-week safeguarding operation.

The operation, named Spring Bravo, aimed at safeguarding the most vulnerable people in the community.

Multiple departments from across the force worked with partner agencies to enforce safeguarding actions as part of 19 investigations across the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Inspector Lee Wilson said: “The number one priority of Op Spring Bravo is to safeguard children and to do this in line with the national safeguarding timescales. The two weeks of dedicated action have prioritised high risk investigations in order to safeguard children at risk of online sexual abuse.

“The reason we all come to work every day, in the challenging and difficult world of ISOT, is to keep children safe and to stop sexual offenders.”

South Yorkshire Police has made 17 arrests as part of a two-week operation cracking down on online child sex offences. | Nottinghamshire Police

The results of Op Spring Bravo have meant that a number of vulnerable people in South Yorkshire have been safeguarded. A total of 17 people were arrested and interviewed for a range of offences, including possession of indecent images of children, sexual communication with a child, causing and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and arranging and facilitating a child sex offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The operation also safeguarded 47 children, who were identified as being at potential risk of sexual harm/offending.

Across the operation, 78 digital devices were seized and are to be forensically examined by the digital forensic unit for any evidence relevant to the alleged offences under investigation.

DI Wilson added: “Although the operation is led by ISOT, the success of the operation relied on a team effort from across South Yorkshire Police and partners to ensure the safety of the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“Previous Op Spring Bravos have been a huge success, showcasing the fantastic multi-departmental work that we as a force are capable of, and this operation was no different with some terrific results.”