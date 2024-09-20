17 arrests and 47 kids safeguarded in online child sex offences operation by South Yorkshire Police
The operation, named Spring Bravo, aimed at safeguarding the most vulnerable people in the community.
Multiple departments from across the force worked with partner agencies to enforce safeguarding actions as part of 19 investigations across the county.
Detective Inspector Lee Wilson said: “The number one priority of Op Spring Bravo is to safeguard children and to do this in line with the national safeguarding timescales. The two weeks of dedicated action have prioritised high risk investigations in order to safeguard children at risk of online sexual abuse.
“The reason we all come to work every day, in the challenging and difficult world of ISOT, is to keep children safe and to stop sexual offenders.”
The results of Op Spring Bravo have meant that a number of vulnerable people in South Yorkshire have been safeguarded. A total of 17 people were arrested and interviewed for a range of offences, including possession of indecent images of children, sexual communication with a child, causing and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and arranging and facilitating a child sex offence.
The operation also safeguarded 47 children, who were identified as being at potential risk of sexual harm/offending.
Across the operation, 78 digital devices were seized and are to be forensically examined by the digital forensic unit for any evidence relevant to the alleged offences under investigation.
DI Wilson added: “Although the operation is led by ISOT, the success of the operation relied on a team effort from across South Yorkshire Police and partners to ensure the safety of the most vulnerable people in our communities.
“Previous Op Spring Bravos have been a huge success, showcasing the fantastic multi-departmental work that we as a force are capable of, and this operation was no different with some terrific results.”