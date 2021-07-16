VIDEO: Blood stains on pavement on Sheffield street sealed off by police
Blood stains can be seen on a pavement on a street sealed off by the police in Sheffield this morning.
Friday, 16th July 2021, 10:59 am
Firshill Crescent has been taped off and is under police guard this morning.
Details on the nature of the incident being dealt with have not yet been disclosed but blood stains can be seen on a pavement within the police cordon.
Residents said they woke up this morning to discover a large police presence but do not yet know what happened overnight.