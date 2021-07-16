Police seal off street on Sheffield estate

Traffic has been diverted away from a Sheffield street this morning due to a police incident.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 16th July 2021, 9:13 am

Firshill Crescent in Shirecliffe has been closed by South Yorkshire Police although details on the nature of the incident being dealt with have not yet been disclosed.

Bus company First South Yorkshire warned passengers that its 83 service has been diverted.

It said: “Due to a police road closure of Firshill Crescent, Service 83 will be diverted via Rutland Road and Cooks Wood Road in both directions.”

Firshill Crescent, Sheffield
More to follow.

