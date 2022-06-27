Police were called to reports of a melee on Valley Road, near Meersbrook Park, during the morning of February 21 this year, and officers found that a man and a woman had been assaulted by a group of people.

The man, aged 47, suffered stab wounds to his lower leg and injuries to his head in the incident and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police on Valley Road, near Meersbrook Park, in Sheffield, following a stabbing on February 21 this year

The woman, 38, sustained bruising to her head.

A 35-year-old man and a woman, aged 31, were arrested the following day on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Both were released on police bail, and more than four months later South Yorkshire Police this week said no further arrests have been made and no one has been charged in connection with the incident.

At the time, one person said around eight people had been involved in a fight on the street, two of whom were said to be armed with baseball bats.