Man arrested after cars set alight in suspected arson attack on Freedom Road, Walkley, Sheffield

A man has been arrested after cars were set alight in a suspected arson attack on a Sheffield residential street.

By David Kessen
Monday, 27th June 2022, 1:03 pm

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement today they made the arrest as part of an investigation into vehicle arson incidents on Saturday June 25, reported to them at 11pm.

They said emergency services were called to Freedom Road in Walkley following calls that two vehicles were on fire.

Firefighters were called to Freedom Road, Walkley, on Saturday night, after suspected arson attacks on the street. The picture shows firefighters on the scene.

The force added: “It is understood that a couple of other vehicles sustained damage during the incident but nobody was injured.

“A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage (arson not endangering life). He has been bailed pending further enquiries while the investigation continues.”

Firefighters were called to the street after vehicles were reported ablaze at 10.42pm.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said: “Firefighters from Central station attended the incident. Two cars were involved in the fire. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.”

Firefighters left at 11.47pm.

