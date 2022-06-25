Miroslava Belakova aged 37, from Greenfoot Lane, Barnsley was jailed for five years and eight months at Sheffield Crown Court earlier this week for sexually abusing children and sending the pictures to paedophile Craig Fearn, 33, who was also jailed for his role in the sexual abuse.

South Yorkshire Police said the pair’s offending was discovered when officers raided Fearn’s home in The Close, Cudworth in Barnsley, in 2018 in relation to a drugs investigation.

Mobile devices were seized from Fearn's home so that they could be investigated for evidence related to the drug offences; however, officers discovered indecent images of children on the devices.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miroslava Belakova, aged 37, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court earlier this week where she was jailed for 70 months. Appearing alongside Belakova was 33-year-old Craig Fearn, who was also jailed for his role in the sexual abuse.

Detective Constable Elinor Duke, who led the investigation, said: “Fearn was initially arrested on suspicion of drugs offences but when evidence of indecent images was uncovered, he was further arrested for these crimes.

“The examination of Fearn’s devices found over 400 images each of Category A and Category B – Category A being the most severe – as well as over 1,000 Category C images. In addition, analysis of his devices showed he was in possession of extreme pornography.”

Further investigation led to the identification of Belakova, who was arrested on suspicion of child sexual offences.

DC Duke also described the investigations as ‘harrowing’ for both the officers and investigators due to the amount of images depicting the ‘horrific’ abuse.

‘Truly despicable’

She said: “Indecent images investigations are harrowing for the officers and investigators that work on them, and Fearn had significant quantities of images depicting horrific abuse against children.

"What’s important to remember is that behind every image and video is an innocent child being harmed against their will, which is truly despicable.

“We work relentlessly to identify those involved in this type of offending – victims and perpetrators. Belakova was identified for being involved in the sexual assault of children, as well as the making of indecent images of children, which she then distributed to Fearn.

“While I am pleased that both Fearn and Belakova have admitted their crimes before a court, this does not take away the pain and harm caused to their victims.”

Belakova pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault against a child under 13, making indecent images of children and distributing indecent images of children.

As part of the initial drugs inquiry, Fearn pleaded guilty to charges of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and possession of a prohibited weapon, namely CS gas.

He was sentenced to 49 months in prison after also entering guilty pleas to charges of arranging or facilitating a child sexual offence, possession of indecent images of children and possession of extreme pornography.

At the hearing on June 21 at Sheffield Crown Court, Belakova and Fearn, of Wakefield Road, Normanton, were told they will each serve three years on licence at the end of their sentences.