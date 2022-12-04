Emergency services were called to the tram tracks near Valley Centertainment on Friday, December 2, to reports a man had been found injured. The man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, which were thought to be life threatening at the time . Investigators have determined the man found was involved in a collision with a tram between the Ikea and Valley Centertainment stops.

Supertram services were unable to serve beyond Arena for the rest of Friday night and much of Saturday as police investigated. South Yorkshire Police say the man remains in hospital, in a serious but stable condition, after it was revealed his injuries were no longer deemed to be life-threatening in an update on Saturday. Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the incident or dashcam footage.