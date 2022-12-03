Meadowhall Sheffield: Supertram still limited after man rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Sheffield Supertram is still heavily limited heading to Meadowhall this morning after a South Yorkshire Police incident where a man was found with life-threatening injuries.
Stagecoach, who operate the Supertram service, confirmed the Tram Train service was not running again this morning and the Yellow route service was operating only between Middlewood and Arena. It is due to a police incident, starting around 7pm yesterday evening (December 2), where a man was found on the tracks near Valley Centertainment and was rushed to hospital with what South Yorkshire Police said are “thought to be life-threatening”.
Emergency services were called to the scene due to reports a man had been found injured. South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for an update this morning.
First buses will be accepting tram tickets from Sheffield City Centre to Rotherham as part of an alternative service to the town to minimise disruption. We will update you as this story continues to develop.