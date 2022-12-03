In an update this morning, South Yorkshire Police told The Star the man currently remains in hospital “in a serious but stable condition”. This is a promising update, after initial reports yesterday revealed the man’s injuries were thought to be life-threatening.

Currently, Supertram are still not operating beyond Arena due to the ongoing police incident. Tram Trains are not running.

This is a developing story. We will continue bring you updates as we get them.