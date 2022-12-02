Emergency services were called to the tram lines near Valley Centertainment around 7pm this evening (December 2), following reports a man had been found injured. The man was rushed to hospital by emergency crews with what South Yorkshire Police say “are thought to be life-threatening injuries”.

Police enquiries in how the man came to be injured are underway. No trams will be journeying beyond Sheffield Arena for the rest of the night, Supertram confirmed on Twitter.

Anyone with information relating to the incident can call 101 quoting incident number 778 of December 2, 2022.