A criminal involved with a ‘sophisticated’ South Yorkshire drug enterprise claims to have fallen into it over fears for the ‘safety of his family in Albania’ and after failing to find work as a civil engineer.

Defendant Adrian Ismaili’s criminality was exposed after the attention of officers patrolling on Doncaster Road, Barnsley, on October 11, 2024 was drawn to a vehicle he was driving.

“You were stopped by police, and further checks were undertaken with the DVLA and Home Office. Whilst officers were speaking with you, they could smell cannabis so they searched your vehicle,” the judge, Recorder Peter Makepeace told Ismaili.

He continued: “A large vacuum-sealed bag of cannabis was found within a rucksack underneath your seat.”

A Sheffield Crown Court hearing held on February 19, 2025 heard how officers also recovered £3,200 in cash during searches of Ismaili and the vehicle he was driving.

Subsequent raids carried out at Ismaili’s home address led to the discovery of six more vacuum-sealed cannabis packages, with a combined weight of 7.2kg and estimated street value of £35,000. A further £2,000 in cash was also seized.

Ismaili, aged 40, was subsequently arrested and charged with offences of possession of with intent to supply cannabis, a Class B drug, and possession of criminal property, both of which he pleaded guilty to at an earlier hearing.

Recorder Makepeace described the illegal cannabis operation Ismaili was involved with as ‘sophisticated,’ referring, in particular, to the way in which the Class B was packaged for sale, as well as the methods of transportation used.

He also told the court that the £5,200 in cash recovered was indicative of the size and ‘profitability’ of the supply chain.

Ismaili was said to have been ‘intrinsically involved’ in the enterprise, the court heard.

“You were performing an operational function within a chain of supply.

“You were transporting a large quantity of cannabis, and storing an even larger quantity at your home address.

“All evidence indicates there being an expectation of significant financial advantage,” Recorder Makepeace told Ismaili, previously of Doncaster Road, Barnsley.

Defending, Matthew Stewart told the court that Ismaili, an Albanian national, is a civil engineer by trade; and became involved with the cannabis operation after failing to find work in this country.

Mr Stewart said Ismaili’s decision to commit offences was also informed by fears ‘for the safety of his family in Albania,’ where both his ‘unwell’ father and child currently reside.

“But he accepts he should never have become involved…and has genuine remorse,” continued Mr Stewart.

Mr Stewart told the court that Ismaili who, he said, does not claim benefits in this country, currently has right of residency ‘which expires next year but he’s hoping to extend it’.

Recorder Makepeace rejected Mr Stewart’s calls to deal with Ismaili in the community, and jailed him for 12 months.

He told the defendant: “Such offending does place members of the public at very real risk and danger. That is the very reason why it is prohibited by law.

“This court sees the direct consequence of users riddled with drug abuse.

“This court and this city sees, day in, day out, people who commit crimes to fund that abuse. That trade is fed by people like you.

“This court and this city sees the mental harm caused by cannabis consumption. That harm is particularly prevalent among the young, and often very vulnerable.”

Recorder Makepeace noted, however, that Ismaili is likely to be released from custody imminently.

This is because Ismaili has spent the almost four months since his arrest in prison on remand which counts towards his sentence; and the current requirement to serve 40 per cent - instead of one-half - of a custodial sentence as part of the Government's early release scheme.

Recorder Makepeace also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the cannabis seized, and confiscated the £5,200 in cash found in Ismaili’s possession, as part of proceeds of crime powers.