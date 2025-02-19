Over £30,000 worth of suspected counterfeit and unfit for sale vapes and cigarettes have been seized from a shop in Rotherham.

On Thursday, February 13, officers from Rotherham South Neighbourhood Policing Team and Rotherham Council Trading Standards team conducted an operation at a shop, which has not been named.

Counterfeit and 'unfit for sale' vapes and cigarettes havea been seized during an operation in Rotherham carried out by South Yorkshire Police and Trading Standards | PA/ Alamy

“Local intelligence from residents and surrounding businesses, including reports of anti-social behaviour reportedly caused by the shop, resulted in the joint operation,” said South Yorkshire Police.

During an inspection of the store, approximately £28,750 worth of counterfeit vapes, vape liquids and cartridges were found. Over 150 packs of illegal cigarettes, worth £1,400, were also found.

These products often contain contaminants which make them more harmful to a user’s health – failing to meet relevant safety standards, said SYP.

Inspector, Darren Birley, said: “Not only do these vapes undercut legitimate businesses, but they also pose a serious risk to people’s health. It isn’t uncommon for these counterfeit products to find their way into the hands of children.

“This is a great piece of work which continues to highlight how important our ongoing work with Rotherham Council is to ensure the safety of our local communities. However, the hard work does not stop, and we will continue to focus on issues that matter the most to you.

“We could not have conducted this operation without your support. If you have any information relating to the suspected sale of illicit vapes or tobacco products from shops anywhere within your area, please report online or by calling 101.”

Rotherham Council’s Assistant Director of Community Safety and Street Scene, Sam Barstow said: “We are committed to keeping people safe from harm across the borough. This operation is another example of the close partnership working between Rotherham Council and South Yorkshire Police.

"Joint operations of this nature to tackle illegal tobacco and vape products have resulted in over £639,000 worth of illicit items being removed from sale.”

