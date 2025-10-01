Upperthorpe: Roads sealed off after serious police incident in Sheffield
A number of roads are sealed off this morning after a serious police incident in Sheffield overnight.
A police cordon is in place in Upperthorpe affecting Upperthorpe Road, Watery Street and St Philip’s Road.
There is a heavy police presence in the Sheffield suburb with police officers guarding the cordon and at least eight police vehicle at the scene.
Within the cordon a white vehicle can be seen with a white sheet draped over it.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for details on the incident under investigation.
