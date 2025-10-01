A number of roads are sealed off this morning after a serious police incident in Sheffield overnight.

A police cordon is in place in Upperthorpe affecting Upperthorpe Road, Watery Street and St Philip’s Road.

A police cordon is in place in Upperthorpe this morning | Alastair UIke

There is a heavy police presence in Upperthorpe this morning | Alastair Ulke

There is a heavy police presence in the Sheffield suburb with police officers guarding the cordon and at least eight police vehicle at the scene.

This car is within the police cordon in Upperthorpe | Alastair Ulke

Within the cordon a white vehicle can be seen with a white sheet draped over it.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for details on the incident under investigation.