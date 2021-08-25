Two men deny attempting to murder a mother and son after shotgun shootings in Sheffield

An on-going Sheffield Crown Court trial heard on August 24 how Bradley Jenkins, aged 28, of Waverley View, Catcliffe, near Sheffield, and Conner Hadi, aged 26, of Toll Bar Avenue, near Gleadless Townend, Sheffield, were allegedly among a group in a Nissan Qashqai who opened fire at Bradley Ward and his mother Kelly Ward.

Jonathan Sandiford, prosecuting, claimed the two defendants and others allegedly went armed with shotguns in a stolen Qashqai with false number plates to Castledale Croft, on the Manor estate, Sheffield, on January 6.

He added: “They opened fire with shotguns at least three times with what the prosecution say was an attempt to kill members of the Ward family.”

Police launched an investigation after responding to reports of shotgun shootings at Castledale Croft, on the Manor estate, Sheffield, and on Prince of Wales Road.

Kelly Ward was hit in the head and shoulder as she took cover behind a caravan and as the Qashqai rolled back the defendants allegedly ran away pursued by Bradley Ward and his father David Ward in David's pick-up truck, according to Mr Sandiford.

Mr Sandiford added Bradley Ward then went after Bradley Jenkins on foot and David Ward said he saw Bradley Jenkins and Conner Hadi on Prince of Wales Road firing shotguns at his son, who suffered five puncture wounds in an arm.

Mr Sandiford said David Ward's pick-up truck also suffered shotgun damage.

The Qashqai was captured on CCTV arriving at Castledale Croft and Mr Sandiford claimed a door opened, a shotgun discharged and the Qashqai rolled back. Another door opened and two more shots were allegedly fired.

Pictured is Sheffield Crown Court.

Mr Sandiford said the Qashqai had been stolen from Pavilion Way, near Pismire Hill, Sheffield, on January 5.

He added there had been “bad feeling” and “bad blood” between Bradley Ward and those in the Qashqai after Bradley Jenkins was seeing Bradley Ward's former partner.

Mr Sandiford said about an hour before the shooting Bradley Ward had been with his current partner in her Mercedes car when they crossed paths with a group in a Nissan Qashqai.

Bradley Ward confronted those in the Qashqai on Hastilar Road South, Richmond, Sheffield, during a dispute, according to Mr Sandiford, and a witness said Mr Ward hit the door of the Qashqai before it was driven into the Mercedes.

Mr Sandiford claimed Conner Hadi then contacted Bradley Jenkins and went to his address just before the shooting and Mr Jenkins left his phone at home and Conner Hadi switched his off.

Following the shooting, Bradley Jenkins and Conner Hadi were picked out of an identification parade, according to Mr Sandiford, but neither offered any explanation as to why they had been identified as the shooters.

Mr Sandiford said a DNA profile taken from the Qashqai also appeared to match Conner Hadi.

He added that he anticipates the defendants will deny being in the Qashqai, being involved in the shooting or that they were the figures captured running away on CCTV.

Bradley Jenkins and Conner Hadi have pleaded not guilty to two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life, possessing ammunition with intent to endanger life, and both have denied attempting to murder Kelly Ward and attempting to murder Bradley Ward.