Emergency services called as Sheffield United fan falls ill on Bramall Lane terraces

The man suffered a medical incident at the EFL Cup game against Derby County at Bramall Lane yesterday.

A witness who was ‘a few seats down’ from the incident said they saw a man being treated shortly before kick-off.

He was cared for by a nearby nurse who was in the stand, before St John’s Ambulance staff and an ambulance crew with defibrillators arrived on the scene.

The incident took place in the John Street Family Stand. Photo: Getty

The witness said the man was then stretchered away to ‘a huge round of applause from fans around the stadium’.

A statement from Sheffield United FC said: “We can report that the gentleman who was taken ill in the John Street Family Stand last night is still in hospital receiving treatment.