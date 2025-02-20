Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men have been arrested after a drugs raid in one of the most expensive areas of Sheffield, police have confirmed.

South Yorkshire Police executed a pre-planned warrant on an address on Townhead Road, Dore, close to the popular Hare and Hounds pub.

A spokesperson said a cannabis grow had been found inside the property.

Two men, aged 24 and 26, have been arrested on suspicion of the production of cannabis. The pair remain in police custody.

In a separate incident nearby, South Yorkshire Police said they also recovered a stolen vehicle on Church Lane in Dore.

The spokesperon said enquiries are ongoing into both the drugs raid and recovered stolen vehicle.