Detectives investigating an alleged Sheffield bus attack which left a 15-year-old boy with a dislocated shoulder believe the man pictured in this CCTV image may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident is alleged to have taken place as the boy boarded a bus in Sheffield city centre at around 5.55pm on Saturday, February 1, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have now released details of the incident, as they appeal for members of the public to help them identify the man pictured.

Police believe the man pictured inset may be able to help them with their enquiries into an alleged bus attack which has left a 15-year-old boy with a dislocated shoulder | Submit/3rd party

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We received a 999 call reporting a 15-year-old boy had been assaulted as he boarded the X5 First bus at Sheffield Interchange.

“The victim suffered a dislocated shoulder.

“Enquiries are ongoing but we are now keen to identify the man in the image as he may be able to help with our enquiries.

Read More James Jones: Woman feared she would be raped in terrifying sex assault ordeal

“Do you recognise him?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you can help, you can contact the force via live chat or their online portal here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ .

You can also call 101.

Read More Halifax Road: Sheffield road hit by traffic delays after road traffic collision at busy junction

Please quote incident number 822 of February 1, 2025 when you get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.