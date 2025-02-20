Boy, 15, suffers dislocated shoulder in alleged attack aboard Sheffield bus prompting CCTV appeal
The incident is alleged to have taken place as the boy boarded a bus in Sheffield city centre at around 5.55pm on Saturday, February 1, 2025.
Police have now released details of the incident, as they appeal for members of the public to help them identify the man pictured.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We received a 999 call reporting a 15-year-old boy had been assaulted as he boarded the X5 First bus at Sheffield Interchange.
“The victim suffered a dislocated shoulder.
“Enquiries are ongoing but we are now keen to identify the man in the image as he may be able to help with our enquiries.
“Do you recognise him?”
If you can help, you can contact the force via live chat or their online portal here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.
You can also call 101.
Please quote incident number 822 of February 1, 2025 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.
