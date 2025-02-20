Boy, 15, suffers dislocated shoulder in alleged attack aboard Sheffield bus prompting CCTV appeal

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 20th Feb 2025, 10:32 BST

Detectives investigating an alleged Sheffield bus attack which left a 15-year-old boy with a dislocated shoulder believe the man pictured in this CCTV image may be able to assist with their enquiries.

The incident is alleged to have taken place as the boy boarded a bus in Sheffield city centre at around 5.55pm on Saturday, February 1, 2025.

Police have now released details of the incident, as they appeal for members of the public to help them identify the man pictured.

Police believe the man pictured inset may be able to help them with their enquiries into an alleged bus attack which has left a 15-year-old boy with a dislocated shoulder
Police believe the man pictured inset may be able to help them with their enquiries into an alleged bus attack which has left a 15-year-old boy with a dislocated shoulder | Submit/3rd party

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We received a 999 call reporting a 15-year-old boy had been assaulted as he boarded the X5 First bus at Sheffield Interchange.

“The victim suffered a dislocated shoulder.

“Enquiries are ongoing but we are now keen to identify the man in the image as he may be able to help with our enquiries.

“Do you recognise him?”

If you can help, you can contact the force via live chat or their online portal here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.

You can also call 101.

Please quote incident number 822 of February 1, 2025 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

