Two interviewed over stabbing after crash on Sheffield's Manor estate
Police investigating a stabbing following a car crash on a busy Sheffield road say they have now interviewed two men in connection with the incident.
The move comes after a man was stabbed after a collision between three cars at the junction of Prince of Wales Road and Castlebeck Avenue, near Lidl, Manor, on August 9.
Men reportedly got out of the vehicles involved in the collision and violence flared after a foot chase.
A 21-year-old man was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital in a serious condition.
Police said in a new statement: “Two 21-year-old men have since attended for a voluntary interview in relation to this. Enquiries are ongoing and the investigation is still underway.”
Anyone with information about the incident should call 101 and quote incident number 736 of August 9.