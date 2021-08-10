Sheffield road closed after stabbing as victim remains in serious condition

Castlebeck Avenue and Beaumont Road, near the junction with Prince of Wales Road, are both cordoned off this morning.

Police said they were called to Castlebeck Avenue yesterday, Monday, August 9, at 6.25pm.

They said one person was stabbed and is in a serious condition in hospital. The victim has been named locally and identified as a ‘22-year-old’.

A resident said they saw a man with a ‘machete’ who got out of a car following a crash.

The people who got out of the car then ran away on foot, the witness said.

And another witness, who worked with St John’s ambulance for 18 years, said: “I have never seen as much blood in my life.

"There was a young lad on the floor with ambulance crews working on him and then they rushed him off to hospital.

Police at the scene this morning.

"There were kids around. I don’t feel safe living in the area any more. There have been three stabbings, all near where I live, this year.

"You go out and you don’t know what you’re going to find.”

A police tent was visible at the scene this morning.

A police tent has been put up at the crime scene.