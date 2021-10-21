3. Innocent bystander murdered

Ruben Moreno, now 18, and Isaac Ramsey, also 18, were both jailed in July after father of two, Marcus Ramsey, was stabbed to death on Horninglow Road, Firth Park, in August 2000. Moreno was sentenced to serve a minimum of 18 years behind bars for the murder of Mr Ramsey. Ramsay was jailed for a minimum of 14 years for manslaughter. Marcus Ramsay was an innocent bystander who had been trying to defuse violence which erupted at a street party.

Photo: South Yorkshire Police