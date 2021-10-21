And Sheffield has not been immune to shocking incidents involving knives in the last few months.
Figures released earlier this year showed that levels were actually three per cent down in October 2019 to September 2020, as compared with the period October 2018 to September 2019, across South Yorkshire.
But the city and nearby parts of South Yorkshire have seen a number of serious incidents this year, with cases also appearing in the courts in recent months.
Here we reveal a number of serious incidents including deaths which have involved knives in the last few months.
Local journalism holds the powerful to account and gives people a voice. Please take out a digital subscription or buy a paper. Thank you. Nancy Fielder, editor
1. High Street death
24-year-old Mohamed Issa Koroma died after being stabbed in broad daylight on High Street in Sheffield city centre on Friday, September 17. A 31-year-old man from Rotherham has been charged with his murder.
Photo: JPI Media
2. West street incident
A man was seriously injured and treated in hospital after being stabbed on West Street, Sheffield city centre, in the early hours of Saturday September 25. Police who attended the scene discovered a man in his 20s with a serious stab wound to his leg. Anyone with information that might help the police is urged to call 101 quoting incident number 206 of 25 September.
Photo: JPI Media
3. Innocent bystander murdered
Ruben Moreno, now 18, and Isaac Ramsey, also 18, were both jailed in July after father of two, Marcus Ramsey, was stabbed to death on Horninglow Road, Firth Park, in August 2000. Moreno was sentenced to serve a minimum of 18 years behind bars for the murder of Mr Ramsey. Ramsay was jailed for a minimum of 14 years for manslaughter. Marcus Ramsay was an innocent bystander who had been trying to defuse violence which erupted at a street party.
Photo: South Yorkshire Police
4. Killed in stabbing
Anthony Sumner died after being stabbed on Windy House Lane, Manor, just before midnight on July 29.Despite the efforts of paramedics, Anthony could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene. A man was charged with his murder.
Detectives appealled for information and witnesses as part of the investigation.
Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 1,000 of July 29.
Photo: Submitted